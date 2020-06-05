Jackson Mthembu on higher lockdown level for Western Cape, state of disaster & appealing court judgment
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu briefed the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting on Thursday. It was a special meeting to discuss the Gauteng High Court judgment on lockdown regulations.
Here's a summary of what he said in six telling quotes:
Appealing high court judgment
“After obtaining legal advice and listening to numerous comments made by members of the legal fraternity in reaction to this judgment, we are of the view that another court might come to a different conclusion on the matter. Cabinet has therefore decided to appeal the North Gauteng High Court decision.”
National state of disaster
“Cabinet also approved the [extension of the] national state of disaster by another month from the 15th of June to the 15th of July 2020. The national state of disaster can only last for three months or 90 days and the three months of the current national state of disaster expires on the 15th of June.”
Western Cape infection rate a concern
“The cabinet remains concerned about the intensity and increase of Covid-19 in the Western Cape. To this effect, president Cyril Ramaphosa will take a visit to the province on the fifth of June to discuss the situation with premier Alan Winde and the provincial executive and to assess the province's readiness for continued management for the pandemic.”
Citizens must adhere to the regulations
“Regulations that kicked in, in level 4 and 3, including all the directions and health protocols that we have crafted as a country. We have said people must wash their hands regularly, all of us have said it's the right thing to do in our toolbox to fight Covid-19. It's not a government matter, but one that all South Africans must adhere to, to save our lives.”
Moving Western Cape to a higher level
“There have been no discussions at cabinet on [moving] Western Cape to a higher alert level. In hotspots, there will be enhanced regulations that will kick in. We will await the minister of health and Cogta as it relates to those regulations.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.