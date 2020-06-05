Jackson Mthembu on higher lockdown level for Western Cape, state of disaster & appealing court judgment

Western Cape infection rate a concern

“The cabinet remains concerned about the intensity and increase of Covid-19 in the Western Cape. To this effect, president Cyril Ramaphosa will take a visit to the province on the fifth of June to discuss the situation with premier Alan Winde and the provincial executive and to assess the province's readiness for continued management for the pandemic.”

Citizens must adhere to the regulations

“Regulations that kicked in, in level 4 and 3, including all the directions and health protocols that we have crafted as a country. We have said people must wash their hands regularly, all of us have said it's the right thing to do in our toolbox to fight Covid-19. It's not a government matter, but one that all South Africans must adhere to, to save our lives.”

Moving Western Cape to a higher level

“There have been no discussions at cabinet on [moving] Western Cape to a higher alert level. In hotspots, there will be enhanced regulations that will kick in. We will await the minister of health and Cogta as it relates to those regulations.”