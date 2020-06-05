Gauteng schools will be ready on Monday despite vandals, 12 Covid infections: Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says despite the high number of vandalised schools and those without water and sanitation, the province will be ready by Monday June 8 to resume teaching and learning.

“There’s no single school in Gauteng without PPEs. All our administrative buildings have been cleaned. About 1,725 schools have received money to clean the schools themselves, they will submit certificates by the end of today to show they have been cleaned,” Lesufi said on Friday.

However, 53 schools will not be opened as they have water and sanitation challenges. Lesufi said alternative buildings like community halls and churches would be used. He said 351 schools were affected by vandalism, theft and arson. “Yesterday alone, 15 of our schools were hit.”