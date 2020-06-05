Domestic flights resume in Joburg - passengers should arrive two hours before departure

The first domestic commercial flight from OR Tambo International Airport under level 3 of the lockdown took off on Friday after 10 weeks of no commercial flights.

A total of 57 business travellers began checking in at the airport from 4am for the flight on a CemAir Dash 8-Q400 that departed at 6.30am for Cape Town. The load factor on this flight was 73%.

A few hours later at 11.50am, the airport received the first arrival of a domestic commercial flight with a CemAir flight bringing 66 passengers to Gauteng — a load factor of 83%.

A second CemAir flight from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town departed at 3pm and another flight was scheduled to arrive at 8.15pm.

Limited domestic air travel for business will be allowed under level 3, subject to restrictions on the number of flights per day and authorisation based on the reason for travel.