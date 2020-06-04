Rural school shines due to its star quality headmaster

Qamata's own love for education was inspired by a tough childhood. He and his grandmother used to lodge at his teacher's pantry because they did not have their own place.

"I was raised by my late grandmother because my mother passed away when I was 2 years old. We had to move from Cala village to Mthatha where I attended school at EW Pearce Junior Secondary. One of the teachers was kind enough to let us stay at her pantry," he said.

Qamata said despite all the hardships they faced, his grandmother encouraged him to go to school. Life changed for the better when he met his father who was an entrepreneur.

"I was doing standard 7 (grade 9) at the time and I continued with my studies at Bethel College and later did a higher diploma at the University of Transkei. At first, I thought I was going to be an entrepreneur but I changed my mind when I started at Nyanga High School in 1990 which is where my passion for education started to show.

"This journey has not always been easy, especially seeing matriculants with outstanding results struggling to secure funding to further their studies. Which is why I paid UCT fees for a former learner using my limited salary as an educator," he said.

Qamata drew in community members around Nyanga and impressed on them the importance of being custodians of the school.

"As a school, we also ensure that locals have access to our great hall and sporting fields."

About school management, he said: Annually, before the re-opening of schools, we spend three days with school governing body, the school management team and hostel authorities in a strategic planning session reviewing the previous year and planning the year's activities."

Qamata added: "Our learners know that our vision is to be a world class institution that competes in producing holistic and well-equipped citizens that will positively change the world."

He said their biggest challenge is the shortage of classrooms and hostel accommodation. The hostel can only accommodate 450 learners out of an enrolment of 1,050 which makes it difficult and painful to reject many learners in need of accommodation.

"We might be a rural school with less resources but I always teach my learners that current circumstances don't determine a child's destination but our attitude does."

His pupils also had a lot to say about their principal.

Mihle Mboto, 17, a grade 12 pupil, said Qamata always puts their education first.

"For instance, during the lockdown period he sent R100 airtime to all the 210 matriculants so as to be able to continue with our studies," she said.

Another grade 12 learner Neo Dube, 18, said Qamata was committed to ensuring that every learner reached their potential: "I like the fact that he introduced a policy where teachers should know about the learner's background. We all come from different backgrounds but we have found a family at Nyanga High, thanks to our principal."