Durban's M4 highway set to open next week

By Orrin Singh - 04 June 2020 - 15:49
An aerial photo of the M4 collapse between Umhlanga and Sibaya Casino in November. The road is set to reopen next week.
Image: Supplied

After eight months of being closed to motorists, Durban's M4 highway is likely to be open for use next week. 

This was revealed by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Bheki Ntuli, who on Thursday conducted a final inspection of the normally busy highway to ensure that it was safe before being reopened. 

The M4, which links Umhlanga with King Shaka International Airport, closed last year when it collapsed in heavy downpours.

"I'm happy to report that by Friday next week, this road will be handed over to people to use," said Ntuli. 

He said the government had spent more than R40m to rebuild the highway after part of the road surface washed away in November. 

He added that the M4 was an important road for the economy in terms of the transport of goods between two of the province's economic hubs, Ballito and eThekwini. 

