Don't forget: No booze sales from Thursday evening until Monday

South Africans are reminded that they will not be able to buy alcoholic beverages between 5pm on Thursday until Monday morning.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said anyone found buying or selling alcohol between those designated times would face the might of the law.

“From 5pm on Thursday until Monday morning, people are not allowed to carry liquor. We want to prevent people from getting intoxicated and getting together. We would be opening an avenue for them to start parties, which will cause a further spread of the disease,” he said.

“This is not saying it’s illegal to drink - just don’t drink in public or attempt to buy through the illicit trade.”