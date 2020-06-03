Lockdown judgment should have been more concise and persuasive: legal experts

Meanwhile, different groups and organisations have welcomed the judgment.

Tax Justice South Africa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to use the judgment to right his “wrongs” by lifting the ban on the sale of cigarettes.

“The judgment gives government 14 days to put its house in order. This is the time for President Ramaphosa to show true leadership and admit the error of the cigarette ban,” said founder Yusuf Abramjee.

“The prohibition has failed dramatically. Smokers are still smoking and criminals in illicit trade are getting rich. Meanwhile, South Africans are being robbed of R35m a day in taxes,” he said, adding that the ban had turned 11-million smokers into criminals as they found ways to source illicit cigarettes.

“As well as lost taxes, the government will only waste more money if they try to defend this unworkable ban in court,” he said. “Public anger is growing by the day, and the distress caused to smokers is becoming unbearable,” he said.

AfriForum described the lockdown regulations as “an inexcusable violation of people’s basic liberties”.

It said it was ready to continue helping the tobacco, beauty and restaurant industries with legal action as they waited for the level 3 regulations to be lifted.