Government makes second attempt to delay tobacco ban court case

The government has made a second attempt to delay the hearing of the first major legal challenge to the controversial cigarette ban, appealing to the high court again for the matter to be delayed.

The government, which is facing an increase in court cases related to the national lockdown, is also facing another legal challenge from British American Tobacco SA (BATSA), supported by Japan Tobacco International, as well as groups and organisations representing the tobacco value chain countrywide, in the Western Cape High Court.

The group, led by BATSA, wants the court to declare the government’s regulations prohibiting the sale of tobacco products unconstitutional and invalid, and to have them reviewed and set aside. The company says the ban has resulted in it losing revenue of more than R2bn.