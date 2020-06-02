WATCH | Back to 'new normal' at Joburg private school

Crawford implemented their online learning system shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that schools would be closed going into the lockdown.

Academic director for ADvTECH schools, Dr Felicity Caughlan, said Crawford is in a position of privilege as it has been able to maintain effective communication with pupils and make use of digital platforms to introduce more interactive and collaborative teaching methods during the lockdown. As a result, pupils are up to date with the curriculum. Teachers at Crawford are also offering broadcast lessons for pupils who are at home.

Crawford said it remains positive that its pupils will complete the school year in time, and has taken measures to adjust to the "new normal" by introducing more innovative learning even as learners come back into classes.

- Staff Reporter