King Goodwill Zwelithini's budget increases to R71.3m

While the KwaZulu-Natal government tightens its belt to support the national government's Covid-19 fund with a R6bn cash injection, the province has decided to increase Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s annual budget by more than R4.5m.

The Zulu royal household’s annual budget was announced by premier Sihle Zikalala during his budget announcement in the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

“In 2020/2021, the king support and royal house branch has been allocated R71.3m,” said Zikalala.

This is an increase from the R66.7m the province gave the king in the 2019/2020 financial year.