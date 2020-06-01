Isolate the sick and elderly to avoid deaths: Zweli Mkhize

With one in every nine people in the Western Cape testing positive for Covid-19, the province could soon quarantine those who live in high-risk areas and are at risk of complications.

This includes the elderly and those with underlying conditions, health minister Zweli Mkhize has hinted.

Mkhize, who is currently in the Western Cape to check preparedness as South Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre, said the province - which has over 65% of the country's cases - will determine whether the country will defeat Covid-19 or not.

Of the 34,357 Covid-19 cases in South Africa so far, 22,567 are in the Western Cape followed by Gauteng at 4,231 and Eastern Cape at 4,111.

After visiting four of the province’s Covid-19 field hospitals - including the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) facility, the biggest facility in the province - Mkhize said he was impressed and encouraged at how innovative the provincial government has been to prepare for the Covid-19 peak.