South Africa

Foreign currency airport smuggler hit with R1.2m forfeiture order

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 01 June 2020 - 14:56
The foreign currency was found hidden in a secret compartment in luggage destined for Dubai.
Image: iStock

More than R1m in foreign currency, smuggled in a secret luggage compartment by a passenger at OR Tambo International Airport, has been forfeited to the state.

The forfeiture order against Abdul Qadir Yousuf, 47, was granted by the South Gauteng high court, the Hawks said in a statement on Monday.

Yousuf was arrested by customs authorities in February 2019 at the airport's check-in area en route to Dubai.

“Upon searching his luggage, authorities discovered US$68,468 and €1,500 in a secret compartment,” said Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

He was charged with contravening the Customs and Excise Act as well as money laundering.

“He was found guilty and sentenced to two years' imprisonment or a R15,000 fine by the Kempton Park magistrate's court in November last year in line with the provisions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act,” said Mulamu.

