WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa meets with top editors

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hold a virtual meeting with members of the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Sunday afternoon.

His office said the engagement “takes place on the basis of acknowledging the role played by media as a vital conduit of information disseminated by government and other sources with the aim of saving lives and protecting livelihoods”.

The presidency said the virtual meeting would give Ramaphosa an opportunity to engage editors on SA’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of the Covid-19.