Mashaba takes government and stakeholders to court in bid to retrieve bodies of three Lily mine workers

In a bid to force the government to release the documents that justified inability to retrace three miners who disappeared during an accident at Lily mine outside Barberton in Mpumalanga, former Johannesburg metro mayor Herman Mashaba have subpoenaed government and other stakeholders.

Three safety of officers, Solomon Nyerenda, Yvonne Mnisi and Pretty Nkambule disappeared with a lamp room they were working on, on the morning of February 5 2016 when the mine collapsed.

76 miners who were on duty on the day were rescued through a shaft window on that morning.

Rescue missing and recovery missions were abandoned after the mine management and the department of mineral resources found that the ground was unstable at the mine to continue searching and Lily mine also pleaded poverty and a business rescue practitioner was appointed.

Mashaba, who visited the mine early this year, promised to fund the legal costs to compel the government and mine management to retrieve the bodies “whatever it costs”.

On Sunday, Mashaba announced that him and his team calling themselves “people’s dialogue” have managed to file papers to the government and the mine management to release documents that led to the abandoning of the recovery mission for the three miners.

“I am pleased to report that our legal team have lodged an application for the documents necessary to enjoin our government to retrieve the trapped miners at Lily Mine.