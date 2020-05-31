Mashaba takes government and stakeholders to court in bid to retrieve bodies of three Lily mine workers
In a bid to force the government to release the documents that justified inability to retrace three miners who disappeared during an accident at Lily mine outside Barberton in Mpumalanga, former Johannesburg metro mayor Herman Mashaba have subpoenaed government and other stakeholders.
Three safety of officers, Solomon Nyerenda, Yvonne Mnisi and Pretty Nkambule disappeared with a lamp room they were working on, on the morning of February 5 2016 when the mine collapsed.
76 miners who were on duty on the day were rescued through a shaft window on that morning.
Rescue missing and recovery missions were abandoned after the mine management and the department of mineral resources found that the ground was unstable at the mine to continue searching and Lily mine also pleaded poverty and a business rescue practitioner was appointed.
Mashaba, who visited the mine early this year, promised to fund the legal costs to compel the government and mine management to retrieve the bodies “whatever it costs”.
On Sunday, Mashaba announced that him and his team calling themselves “people’s dialogue” have managed to file papers to the government and the mine management to release documents that led to the abandoning of the recovery mission for the three miners.
“I am pleased to report that our legal team have lodged an application for the documents necessary to enjoin our government to retrieve the trapped miners at Lily Mine.
The documents in question are the annexures that were used to substantiate a 2018 Health and Safety report which found that the container could not be retrieved.
Similarly, a report from the mine rescue services is also part of our application,” said Mashaba.
Mashaba said he was shocked that the same mine rescue services that travelled to Chile in 2010 to be involved in the rescue of the trapped Chilean miners decided to abandon the three South Africans.
He also said they are made to be believe that there are politicians benefitting as the delay to retreats the three happens.
“Once we are in possession of these documents, we will then be in a position to assess them and challenge the rationality of the decision behind declaring the container irretrievable.
Every matter relating to the efforts to obtain justice for the trapped miners and their families has been obstructed with what appears to be a concerted campaign to protect the interests of Vantage. Given the pattern of corruption in our country, I want this process to get to the bottom of who is benefitting politically,” said Mashaba.
He said they are also open to take the case to an open court to force the government to retreats the three miners.
“However, should the same pattern of obstructionism emerge, we have the legal team to take this matter to an open court of law to expose the comprehensive and coordinated efforts, at all costs, to prevent that container being retrieved,” Mashaba said.
“Justice matters, and it matters for the families of the three trapped miners. The families have been deprived proper burials of their loved ones. The families and former workers remain camped outside the mine, while those responsible for the collapse live free and in comfort,” Mashaba added.
Mashaba said besides wanting to retrieve the bodies of the miners, they are also looking to have the owners of the miners to account for the tragedy in court of law.
“There is a buyer that promised to buy and also start retrieving the bodies and also compensate the survivors of that tragedy and the families. But we feel that because the NPA said they cannot prosecute until they know if the miners have really died and they seen the bodies, some people doesn’t want the bodies to be out and the mine to be opened. So, we want to make sure that these people get their loved ones and those found responsible be prosecuted,” said Mashaba.
After an inquiry by the department of mineral resources recommendations were made that the mine management which is Vantage Gold Fields owning Lilymine be prosecuted because they knew that the mine was not safe, however, they continued to mine regardless of warnings.
The NPA early this year said they cannot prosecute because there are no death certificates to prove that the miners have died.
Spokesperson of the former mine workers and families Harry Mazibuko told Sowetan that they are pleased with what Mashaba is doing.
“All the people who came here lied to us, including the government. We are happy that Mr Mashaba’s promises are coming to reality, that is what we need to have our colleagues retrieved and the mine opened because here we can see people are playing games with the lives of black people,” said Mazibuko.
