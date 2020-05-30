Eastern Cape doctors idling at home 'because there is no money to pay them'

A number of doctors who were working for the Eastern Cape health department are idling at home as the department has no money to retain them.

Session doctors who spoke to SowetanLIVE sister publication DispatchLIVE this week said the situation had put enormous pressure on their colleagues who were swamped with Covid-19 cases.

That nurses are staying away from work for fear of catching the virus is not helping.

Three doctors who spoke on condition of anonymity said they feared more patients could needlessly die unless the department rectified the situation.

“It’s not about money but the call I answered to become a medical doctor. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit our shores, we knew that we were going to work on the front line to help the nation. Instead we are idling at home,” a doctor who works in the OR Tambo district said.