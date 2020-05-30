ANC slams 'racist' attacks on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The ANC has called on police to take action against social media user Danie Herselman for an alleged racist post aimed at minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

This comes after Herselman allegedly replied to a post by another user who posted a status update on Facebook questioning why Dlamini-Zuma was in cabinet.

“How did we end up with another Zuma? Did she get SA in the divorce settlement?” a Facebook user by the name of Andre Scott wrote.

Herselman replied with a picture of Dlamini-Zuma which was edited to make her look like an ape.