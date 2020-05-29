Prasa to reopen Pretoria east rail route on Monday

"I am so happy that the trains are coming back. Using taxis is expensive. I spend R11 when using a taxis going to work, while a train costs R7.50," said Matome Molate.

"The taxis also take a longer time because they go through the suburbs before arriving at my destination. The train takes about 14 minutes, while the taxi can take up to 40 minutes."

Molate works in Silverton and disembarks three stations aways at Denneboom, Mamelodi West. Denneboom had already marked social distancing on the platforms and also towards ticket sales point.

The station is properly secured and no member of the public can access the train without passing through the security checkpoint. The train service will only operate during peak hours and will stop in just eight stations along the route.