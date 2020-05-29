South Africa

Government to 'turn its attention' to hairdressers, salons under level 3

By Matthew Savides - 29 May 2020 - 17:53
Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said hair, nail and other personal care businesses require additional measures because the industry involves direct contact with customers.
Image: GCIS

A solution for hairdressers, nail salons and other personal care businesses may soon be in sight, with trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel saying focus would now shift to this sector.

He said because these businesses cannot take place without some kind of physical contact, making sure they open safely will be vital.

“We’ve seen that as companies and industries reopen, even the ones where workers don’t have to work in physical contact with each other, there has been an increase in infections. At some stage, this translates to more South Africans dying. It is a very serious and very critical issue in which we need to work cautiously and carefully,” Patel said on Friday during an economic cluster briefing on level 3 restrictions.

He said the focus, at this stage, has been on non-contact companies and industries.

X