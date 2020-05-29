Covid-19: What if you get sick? Advice on how to plan for it

For single parents or those living alone, Moosa says there is a vulnerability from that isolation and that support systems matter greatly.

Rasool says, “it would be really important that there’s someone who has regular contact with the [ill] person who maybe lives alone.” She recommends designating a person for this and asking them to check in once a day or regularly via text or a call.

​​​​​Rasool says there should also be someone “who maybe has a list of things that you have put in place that they are aware of”. This includes having the details of medical schemes or other important documents. The person should know about chronic medication and whether there is a preference for which hospital the ill person would want to go to.

She also advises for those people who live alone to have an extra set of keys available somewhere in case they get sick and are not mobile. This may include speaking to neighbours about what to do in an emergency situation.

If there are children, the contingency plans should be explained to them, and the person who would take care of them in an emergency should be someone the children trust.

Practical precautions could include making sure that there is some basic medication in the house, such as painkillers, as well as reasonable amounts of non-perishable foods that would lower the need to restock while sick. Moosa says: “Just have a little bit extra in the house assuming that you may be stuck for two weeks, if not a month.”