University of Fort Hare alumni raise R568k to pay student debt

A group of 78 students from the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape who owed the institution money are set to graduate on Friday after their debts were paid by the university's alumni.

The UFH alumni led by the Gauteng Alumni Chapter raised R568,000 to support students who completed their degrees in record time and owed the university less than R15,000 in fees.

Vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu commended the contribution made by this group of alumni.

“This is the first fundraising initiative of this kind and the University of Fort Hare is humbled by the meaningful gesture from the university’s highly regarded alumni. As an institution, we are proud to count in our rank, caring and thoughtful alumni who embrace their alma mater with its important history. The support by alumni of such noble stature will enable the university to preserve its legacy and continue to prosper," Buhlungu said.

The alumni managed to raise an amount of R560,900 within a month.

Buhlungu said the rationale for selecting this group of beneficiaries was that they had an exemplary record in terms of completing their studies on time and attempting to settle their debt.

"This is evidence of steadfast commitment whilst completing their studies under difficult circumstances and in tough economic times," he said.