Phumla Williams finally gets the nod for top government communications position

Phumla Williams has been appointed as the director-general of Government Communication and Information Systems.

Williams had been acting on and off in the position since 2012 when then CEO Mzwanele Manyi left.

Her appointment was announced in a statement on Thursday following a cabinet meeting.

Williams has previously spoken painfully about her tenure in her position under the then communications minister Faith Muthambi. During her testimony to the Zondo commission investigating allegations of state capture, Williams spoke of how she was systematically stripped of her powers by Muthambi.

Williams further testified that her treatment had caused her to have panic attacks and reminded her of the time she was detained under apartheid.