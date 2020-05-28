South Africa

Domestic workers allowed to go back to work during level 3

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 28 May 2020 - 19:21
Domestic workers can go back to work, says trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel.
Image: dolgachov/123RF.com

Domestic workers can go back to work from June 1 - but only in circumstances where it’s safe to do so.

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel was asked during a briefing on Thursday whether this was possible under level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.

“They are able to return to work, subject to the health protocols being followed. Even as they return, it’s vital it’s done in circumstances where it can be done safely,” he said.

While domestic work was not specifically mentioned during the briefing, level 3 regulations show that all businesses may operate from Monday.

The only exceptions are:

  • places where on-site consumption of food and liquor takes place;
  • short-term home-sharing, letting, etc;
  • passenger ships for leisure;
  • conferences and events, including sport events;
  • personal care services, including hairdressing, nail salons and tattoo parlours; and
  • tourist attractions, casinos and entertainment activities.

