Domestic workers allowed to go back to work during level 3

Domestic workers can go back to work from June 1 - but only in circumstances where it’s safe to do so.

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel was asked during a briefing on Thursday whether this was possible under level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.

“They are able to return to work, subject to the health protocols being followed. Even as they return, it’s vital it’s done in circumstances where it can be done safely,” he said.