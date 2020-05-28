Columnist David Bullard axed over K-word tweet

“The edifice of racialism was and still is propped up by name calling that has a long history of harm and hurt .... The K-word in particular has for too long been used only to denigrate and demean people on the basis of their skin colour, and nurturing it in any form only sustains that harm - and sustains the rationale of all racialism,” he said.

“We don’t ever call for those we disagree with to be censored or sanctioned or charged, but we subscribe equally to the right to freely associate, and we choose to associate with those who support our liberal ideas.”

Attempts to contact Bullard were unsuccessful on Thursday, but he told News24 that it was up to the institute to decide what it wanted to publish. He would not comment on the specific reasons for the termination of his column.

“They are quite entitled to say they want [my column] or not. It's neither here nor there as far as I'm concerned,” he was quoted as saying.

Bullard was fired by the Sunday Times in April 2008 after writing a controversial piece titled “Uncolonised Africa wouldn't know what it was missing”.