Zweli Mkhize reassures SA that whole country will move to level 3

Health minister Zweli Mkhize moved to reassure the nation on Wednesday that the whole country would move to level 3 on June 1 — but warned areas with outbreaks could later return to a hard lockdown.

There was confusion over whether some parts of the country would stay on level 4 on June 1 after an “old slide” was shown during a briefing by Mkhize to parliament’s National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

“That slide is now outdated and was inadvertently included in a presentation that had been updated,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The slide was part of a presentation previously done by the health department prior to the NCCC (national coronavirus command council) resolving on the final approach to be adopted for the country,” he added.