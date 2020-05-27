South Africa

Durban's K9 unit closes after a member tests positive for Covid-19

By Orrin Singh - 27 May 2020 - 13:24
The Durban SAPS K9 unit has been temporarily closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A member of the Durban SAPS K9 unit has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the closure of the specialised unit.

“One member tested positive at the dog unit. The colleagues he came in contact with are being screened and tested while the dog unit is bring decontaminated,” said police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo.

He said the unit should reopen by Thursday.

“The dog unit is positioned away from the main building at Durban Central, therefore that building is not affected,” Naidoo said.

