City Power warns of daily winter 'load rotation' in suburbs hit by overloading

City Power has warned Johannesburg residents about the possibility of imposing daily winter "load rotation" power cuts in suburbs where electricity infrastructure is overloaded.

It said on Wednesday that it was already experiencing capacity constraints in most areas, especially where illegal connections were on the rise.

“The power outages are normally caused by high demand for electricity during the cold months of winter, which leads to network overloading. Illegal connections exacerbate the problem,” said the utility.