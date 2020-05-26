Police launch air search for missing four-year-old boy

Free State police are working around the clock to trace a four-year-old boy who went missing in the Thaba Patswa location at Tweespruit.

Police spokesperson Brig Motansti Makhele said the mother of the missing child, Anastatia March, alerted officers that Mpho Albert March was missing after he went to the veld with a 15-year-old boy.

“The older boy alleged Mpho looked tired and he told him to wait while he fetched cattle further away from others. He could not identify the spot where he left him as the area is bushy,” said Makhele.

Makhele said the mother became worried and went to look for him without success.

“She reported the child missing. Police and rescue dogs are searching. An aerial search is also being conducted," he said.

Makhele said anyone with information about the child is requested to contact their nearest police station.