South Africa

Northern Cape woman survives brutal stabbing

By Iavan Pijoos - 26 May 2020 - 07:39
It appeared that the woman had been stabbed several times.
It appeared that the woman had been stabbed several times.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A manhunt has been launched for a man who allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old woman in a brutal attack in Douglas, Northern Cape, over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said the woman was stabbed multiple times “all over her body” on Saturday morning.

The incident happened in Breipaal, Douglas. Her attacker is still on the run.

The woman was admitted to hospital in a serious condition.

Police have appealed to Marvin Raadt to contact the Douglas police station as he can assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Marvin Raadt is requested to contact the Douglas police at 053 298 1611 or the station commander at Douglas on 082 495 4660 or alternatively 08600 10111.

QwaQwa brothers arrested after father's brutal murder

Two brothers from QwaQwa in the Free State are behind bars after being arrested for the murder of the 49-year-old father, police said on Thursday.
News
3 months ago

Durban man to appear in court for brutal stabbing of gender activist

A 30-year-old man is expected to make his first appearance in the Umlazi magistrate’s court on Monday following a brutal knife attack on a Durban ...
News
3 months ago

'It turned our family upside down,' son of murdered cyclist says

Testifying at the trial of Zimbabwean Blessing Bveni on Wednesday, Robert McPherson told the Cape Town high court how his father's brutal death in ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X