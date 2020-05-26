Northern Cape woman survives brutal stabbing

A manhunt has been launched for a man who allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old woman in a brutal attack in Douglas, Northern Cape, over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said the woman was stabbed multiple times “all over her body” on Saturday morning.

The incident happened in Breipaal, Douglas. Her attacker is still on the run.

The woman was admitted to hospital in a serious condition.

Police have appealed to Marvin Raadt to contact the Douglas police station as he can assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Marvin Raadt is requested to contact the Douglas police at 053 298 1611 or the station commander at Douglas on 082 495 4660 or alternatively 08600 10111.