Man suspected of fatally stabbing wife, two children found hanging from tree

A 40-year-old man suspected of murdering his wife and two children was found hanging from a tree in Sasolburg, Free State, on Tuesday morning.

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the body of Andrew Mpho Mokhoro was found in an open field in an industrial area at around 8am.

He had been on the run after his wife and his two children, aged nine and two, were found dead on May 17.

The three bodies were found in a bedroom in their home in Zamdela township.

It appeared the 37-year-old woman and her two sons had been stabbed with a sharp object, Makhele said.

An inquest docket had been opened.