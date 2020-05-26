South Africa

Man suspected of fatally stabbing wife, two children found hanging from tree

By Iavan Pijoos - 26 May 2020 - 13:43
The body of Andrew Mpho Mokhoro was found hanging in an industrial area in Sasolburg, Free State.
The body of Andrew Mpho Mokhoro was found hanging in an industrial area in Sasolburg, Free State.
Image: 123rf.com Bjoern Wylezich

A 40-year-old man suspected of murdering his wife and two children was found hanging from a tree in Sasolburg, Free State, on Tuesday morning.

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the body of Andrew Mpho Mokhoro was found in an open field in an industrial area at around 8am.

He had been on the run after his wife and his two children, aged nine and two, were found dead on May 17.

The three bodies were found in a bedroom in their home in Zamdela township.

It appeared the 37-year-old woman and her two sons had been stabbed with a sharp object, Makhele said.

An inquest docket had been opened.

Father and son arrested for firearm negligence and attempted murder

A Manenberg father got himself and his son arrested on attempted murder and firearm charges after flagging down a law enforcement patrol and ...
News
1 day ago

Police seek information after finding body of a man, bound and gagged

Police have opened a case of murder for further investigation after finding the body of a man who had been assaulted, bound with cable ties and ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X