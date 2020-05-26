South Africa

Durban SABC office closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 26 May 2020 - 18:53
The SABC's Durban office will be closed for decontamination this week after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The SABC's Durban office will be closed for decontamination this week after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
Image: 123RF/ADZIC NATASA

The Durban office of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has temporarily closed its doors following a confirmed Covid-19 case.

In a statement, the broadcaster said the affected employee was under quarantine. The office will be decontaminated this week and employees will work remotely until they can return.

"The SABC can confirm a case of coronavirus at KwaZulu-Natal provincial office. The affected employee has been working on site since the lockdown and is now under quarantine whilst being closely monitored," said spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.

"As a precautionary measure and to ascertain the extent of the risk of exposure of other employees, the office will be temporarily closed. During this time the office will be decontaminated from tomorrow [Wednesday] until Thursday. 

"The office is scheduled to reopen on Monday June 1 to resume with normal operations."

Contact tracing is also being conducted.

'Debt-free' SABC to lose R1.5bn due to Covid-19, parliament hears

The SABC is "conservatively" projecting a budget shortfall of R1.5bn in the current financial year as its advertising revenue drops significantly due ...
News
6 days ago

SABC ENCORE, Sundance bow out of DStv

Vintage television channel SABC Encore and Sundance TV will no longer be broadcast on the Dstv platform. SABC Encore, which was launched in 2015, ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X