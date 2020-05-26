South Africa

Covid-19 recoveries approach 2,000 as 30 die in Gauteng

By Iavan Pijoos - 26 May 2020 - 13:07
Of all the areas in Gauteng, Johannesburg has the most infections at 1,453, with 14 deaths and 1,111 recoveries.
Of all the areas in Gauteng, Johannesburg has the most infections at 1,453, with 14 deaths and 1,111 recoveries.
Image: SA Tourism

Gauteng has recorded more than 1,900 recoveries from Covid-19 while the death toll stood at 30, the provincial health department said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the number of confirmed cases in the province was  2,993.

There were 1,919 recoveries.

“Out of a total of 11,963 contacts, 9,432 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and they are therefore de-isolated,” she said.

A total of 113 people were hospitalised.

Johannesburg had the most infections at 1,453, with 14 deaths and 1,111 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni had 639 cases, eight deaths and 466 recoveries.

Tshwane followed with 399 cases, four deaths and 272 recoveries. 

Cremation highly recommended for Covid-19 victims

To minimise possible exposure, cremation is highly recommended for those who have died of Covid-19, some of the rules gazetted by the health ...
News
8 hours ago

Bournemouth player tests positive for Covid-19

A Bournemouth player was one of two people working for Premier League clubs who tested positive for Covid-19 following a second batch of testing, the ...
Sport
2 days ago

East London prisoner dies of Covid-19 as cases rise

A 50-year-old inmate at an East London prison has died of Covid-19 after suffering from respiratory failure, the correctional services department ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X