Webinar with SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago spammed with racial slur and rape allegation

A webinar with SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago was spammed on Sunday evening, with a participant using a racial slur and repeatedly accusing the governor of being a rapist.

The event, hosted by economist Thabi Leoka, also featured Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko, Transet group CEO Portia Derby and former politician Mamphela Ramphele.

The webinar, titled The Socio-Economic Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on South Africa, was scheduled to happen from 6pm to 7:30pm on Sunday via the Zoom conferencing app.

During the event, the words, “U'RE A RAPIST, LESETJA” came up repeatedly in reams and reams of lines on the chat function. The hacker also used the N-word, saying, “you [N-word] lookin nice.”