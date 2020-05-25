Truck driver with drugs worth R30m arrested at Mozambique border.

A truck driver from Mozambique has been arrested at the Lebombo border with drugs estimated to be worth more than R30m on Monday morning.

According to police, the man was arrested at 6am when the border opened after his truck with a trailer raised suspicions.

“What we can say is that police are arresting that suspect now, and still counting the drugs’ value. But as it stands heroin is estimated at more than R20-million while crystal meth, which is still being counted, is worth more that R10-million,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

Hlathi said more information would be uncovered as the man is being questioned.

“Police became suspicious when the truck which was crossing to South Africa had additional compactments on it during a normal routine search,” said Hlathi.