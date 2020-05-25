South Africa

Truck driver with drugs worth R30m arrested at Mozambique border

By Mandla Khoza - 25 May 2020 - 10:47
Truck driver with drugs worth R30m arrested at Mozambique border.
Truck driver with drugs worth R30m arrested at Mozambique border.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A truck driver from Mozambique has been arrested at the Lebombo border with drugs estimated to be worth more than R30m on Monday morning. 

According to police, the man was arrested at 6am when the border opened after his truck with a trailer raised suspicions. 

“What we can say is that police are arresting that suspect now, and still counting the drugs’ value. But as it stands heroin is estimated at more than R20-million while crystal meth, which is still being counted, is worth more that R10-million,” said  Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi. 

Hlathi said more information would be uncovered as the man is being questioned. 

“Police became suspicious when the truck which was crossing to South Africa had additional compactments on it during a normal routine search,” said Hlathi. 

WATCH | Smugglers, patrols & desperation — shambles at SA’s R37m Covid border fence

Despite a 40km fence being erected along the border at a cost of R37m in April, Zimbabwean smugglers still regularly cross the border.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X