South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Sipho Dube – a phantom serial killer

By Nicole Engelbrecht - 25 May 2020 - 13:24
Between 2002 and 2003, Sipho Dube drifted between the mine dumps of Johannesburg, luring unsuspecting children with promises of money, toys and cellphones.
Between 2002 and 2003, Sipho Dube drifted between the mine dumps of Johannesburg, luring unsuspecting children with promises of money, toys and cellphones.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Sipho Dube is the embodiment of everything we fear. He is a child rapist and killer and he was as close to invisible as is humanly possible. Between 2002 and 2003, the undocumented and homeless Dube drifted between the mine dumps of Johannesburg like a phantom, luring unsuspecting children with promises of money, toys and cellphones.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY: 

Despite the involvement of some of the most highly qualified police officers and profilers in SA, the resolution of this case and the apprehension of Dube would not come through smart investigative tools. It would be the desperation of a devastated father and his desire to find justice for his little girl that would ultimately put a stop to Dube’s crimes. 

In episode 31 of True Crime South Africa, we discuss the serial killer dubbed The Mine Dump Child Killer, whose chilling actions made our worst nightmares a reality.   

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

PODCAST | A killer beside me: the murder of Taliep Petersen

Initially, Taliep Petersen's death appeared to be a result of a home invasion gone wrong, but soon an investigation would reveal that his murder had ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Gabriela: lured to her death

On July 29 2015, hotel staff at an upmarket hotel in Camps Bay, Cape Town, discovered the brutally beaten and defiled body of one of their guests
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Murdered in his own home: justice for Connor

Listen to the story:  On March 27 2019, 14-year-old Connor Isaacs was getting ready to spend the day playing Xbox in his room. He and his dad had ...
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Hiding in plain sight: are we allowing female sex offenders to hide?

True Crime South Africa discusses Cezanne Visser's crimes and the abuse and control she allegedly suffered at the hands of Dirk Prinsloo
News
2 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X