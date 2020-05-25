It's blacks who'll be dying in numbers in lockdown level 3: EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Cyril Ramaphosa has "given up" the fight against Covid-19 after the president announced on Sunday night that SA will move to level three of the national lockdown from June 1.

The eased lockdown will allow for, among other activities, the sale of alcohol for home consumption and the end of the national curfew. The president cautioned that Covid-19 remains a threat and urged citizens to remain vigilant.

“Now we look once again to you, your actions and to your sense of responsibility. We look to you to uphold the sanctity of life and the dignity of all people. We look to you to protect the weakest and most vulnerable among us,” said Ramaphosa.

Taking to social media after the speech, Ndlozi lamented that black people are now at greater risk of contracting Covid-19 as many do not have access to quality health care.