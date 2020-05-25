'Extremely disturbing' - Academy of Science backs Prof Glenda Gray over lockdown criticism
The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) has thrown its weight behind SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president Prof Glenda Gray, who has been a subject of criticism from the health fraternity for her differing views on the coronavirus lockdown regulations.
In an interview with News24 last week, Gray said the government's phased exit from the lockdown was nonsensical and unscientific.
She reportedly called for the lockdown to be eradicated completely, and for non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) such as handwashing, masks, social distancing and prohibitions on gatherings to be put in place.
The publication quoted her as saying that some of the lockdown regulations were “not based in science”, “completely unmeasured” and “almost as if someone is sucking regulations out of their thumb and implementing rubbish”.
SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported that health minister Zweli Mkhize had come out in defence of the health ministry, saying Gray had been unprofessional and not entirely truthful in her utterances.
The academy said while Mkhize was within his rights to call Gray out on her views, it said health department acting director-general Dr Anban Pillay acted out of order by calling for an investigation into her comments. The group labelled Pillay’s actions as extremely disturbing.
“Dr Pillay did something that should raise red flags in our constitutional democracy. It is not simply that he accused this globally-renowned scientist from making false allegations without compelling evidence for his case. Dr Pillay went further. He abused the power of his office to write to the chairperson of the Medical Research Council recommending an investigation into the conduct of its president for the simple reason that she held different views from the political authorities on the lockdown restrictions,” said ASSAf.
“Without much subtlety, he reminds the board chair that the SAMRC is ‘an entity’ of government, implying that scientists working there have no independent voice - a position that has been challenged in other statements defending the statutory independence of the SAMRC.”
The academy said it viewed Pillay’s actions as a violation of the right of academic freedom, which included freedom of academic research.
“We therefore wish to record our objection in the strongest possible terms to what appears to be the bullying of a scientist who not only heads up one of the nation’s most prestigious research institutions, but who has a history of courageous service as a medical professional in fighting epidemics such as HIV/Aids and now Covid-19,” said ASSAf.
“On matters of Covid-19, scientists around the world disagree on things like modelling projections of infection and death rates, as well as the efficacy of full and partial lockdown strategies as mitigating measures. This is, after all, a novel coronavirus and nobody has perfect knowledge on the course and effects of the disease on human populations.
“It is in this context that we believe Prof Gray’s views were completely within her competence as a researcher and medical specialist of international standing. It is also her right as a scientist to differ from political authority on questions of science.”
The academy warned that threatening researchers would have detrimental consequences. It stressed that trying to muzzle them hampered their work. It called on scientists to continue working without fear or favour.
