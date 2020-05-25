'Extremely disturbing' - Academy of Science backs Prof Glenda Gray over lockdown criticism

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) has thrown its weight behind SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president Prof Glenda Gray, who has been a subject of criticism from the health fraternity for her differing views on the coronavirus lockdown regulations.

In an interview with News24 last week, Gray said the government's phased exit from the lockdown was nonsensical and unscientific.

She reportedly called for the lockdown to be eradicated completely, and for non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) such as handwashing, masks, social distancing and prohibitions on gatherings to be put in place.

The publication quoted her as saying that some of the lockdown regulations were “not based in science”, “completely unmeasured” and “almost as if someone is sucking regulations out of their thumb and implementing rubbish”.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported that health minister Zweli Mkhize had come out in defence of the health ministry, saying Gray had been unprofessional and not entirely truthful in her utterances.