Children dead after being given 'poisoned chocolate sweets' by father

A 42-year-old father has been arrested for allegedly poisoning his three children and a neighbour's son at Magcakeni locality, Libode, in the Eastern Cape.

Police said that preliminary reports indicated that the parents of the three children were not on good terms but a full investigation is under way to determine why the children were allegedly poisoned.

“According to information, three of the children were in the care of a neighbour as their mother had left for Cape Town. The father of the children arrived at the neighbour’s homestead in the afternoon [of May 22] and gave the children chocolate sweets which are suspected to have been poisoned with a Tank-Pill,” Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said in a statement.