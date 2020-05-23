Department of higher education secures lower mobile rates for NSFAS beneficiaries

The department of higher education and training on Saturday announced that they have successfully negotiated favourable rates with all mobile network operators for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) beneficiaries and the Funza Lushaka students.

This emerged as part of Minister of higher education, Blade Nzimande's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nzimande said students will receive 10GB day-time and 20GB night-time data for three months, startinging from June 1 till end of August, as subsidised by government.

"As stated in our last briefing, government is committed to ensure that all NSFAS students have access to an appropriate device to support their online learning and to ensure that no student is left behind. Some universities have already issued their students with laptops, some as part of their normal policies, others as a response to COVID-19.A lot of work then had to be undertaken to quantify the exact number and location of these students who still need to be issued with devices. That work has now been completed and procurement will commence as soon as the approval of the Minister of Finance is received," Nzimande said.