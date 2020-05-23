Certain categories of South Africans to be allowed to return to countries where they are based

However, it would only apply to those wishing to return to other countries for work or study purposes, for family reunions, to take up permanent residency or receive medical attention there.

SA, like many countries in the world, has implemented travel restrictions as part of the measures put in place to fight the spread of Covid-19 and travel between countries is allowed in special circumstances, the home affairs department pointed out.

“South Africans wishing to return to the countries where they reside should have the following: (a) A copy of their valid SA passport (b) A letter confirming their admissibility under the current circumstances from the embassy or other diplomatic/consular representative of the country they want to travel to. If returning by road or connecting via flights, the proof submitted needs to include permission from each transiting country. (c) Proof of means of travel such as air or bus tickets and the intended date of departure. South Africans who fall in these categories and satisfy the criteria can send an e-mail to Covid19travel@dha.gov.za. An e-mail will be sent to travellers who meet the criteria to enable them to proceed with their travel arrangements,” the department said.