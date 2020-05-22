'Schools are not ready to reopen on June 1'

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel said in line with the requirements to curb the spread of Covid-19 in schools, not much had been done.

"We don't think we will be ready by Monday. We wish to make it clear that if PPEs had not arrived at schools and the required cleaning had not taken place when teachers return on Monday, they are not to endanger their lives by entering such schools," he said.

According to the survey, sampling 9,365 schools, the plan to assure the safety of workers, pupils and parents was shrouded in "vagueness" by the government.

"When for example 79% of the respondents report that they have not received regulations on how to deal with health and safety issues, when 60% report that their circuit manager has not yet been in touch with them, and when 92% of respondents report that offices have not yet been cleaned and sanitised, you know there is a problem," Manuel said.