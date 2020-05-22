Ipid investigates 'assault' by police on journalist covering lockdown

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing an alleged assault of a journalist covering the lockdown in the Free State.

The journalist, based in Ficksburg, apparently fled for his safety to Lesotho after the incident on May 15.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) said earlier that Paul Nthoba was covering the visibility of police officers enforcing lockdown regulations when he was allegedly “physically abused and beaten up in the township of Meqheleng”.

Nthoba was allegedly prevented from opening an assault case and was instead told that he should be charged for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

“It is alleged that ... an adult male who is a journalist based in Ficksburg in the Free State was assaulted by [police] during Covid-19 operations,” Ipid said in a statement.