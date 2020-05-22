Failed appeal leaves Zuma wide open but he still has recourse

Former president Jacob Zuma's failed appeal against the ruling that he defamed former minister Derek Hanekom by calling him a "known enemy agent" paves the way for him to face a damages hearing and a grilling on the stand by Hanekom's lawyers.

Zuma's lawyers are, however, still considering their options, after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed the former president's efforts to challenge the Durban High Court's ruling in Hanekom's favour with costs, on the basis that "there is no reasonable prospects of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard".

If they do not seek to appeal against judge Dhaya Pillay's ruling in the Constitutional Court, Hanekom's lawyers Dario Milo and Pooja Dela-Cron say Zuma "will have 24 hours to remove the defamatory tweet and to apologise for making the false and defamatory statement".

"Should he not do so he will be in breach of the court order and we will take all steps necessary to protect Mr Hanekom's constitutionally enshrined rights," they said, in apparent reference to the possibility Hanekom could sue Zuma for contempt of court.

In addition to the possible political humiliation of being forced to publicly apologise to Hanekom, any potential decision by Zuma not to appeal to the Constitutional Court means he will face a defamation damages trial. Hanekom has argued Zuma should be ordered to pay R500,000 in damages to him, which he says will be donated to charity.