South Africa

Covid-19 recoveries on the rise along with infections in Gauteng

By Iavan Pijoos - 22 May 2020 - 11:19
The total number of confirmed cases in Gauteng was now at 2,453 with 1,776 recoveries and 27 deaths.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Gauteng has recorded more than 1,700 Covid-19 recoveries and the provincial death toll remained at 27, the provincial health department said on Friday.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the number of confirmed cases in the province was  2,453. There were 1,776 recoveries.

“Out of a total of 13,442 contacts, 8,560 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” she said.

A total number of 70 people were being hospitalised.

The department said Johannesburg still had the most infections at 1,273, with 13 deaths and 1,060 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni had 551 cases, eight deaths and 395 recoveries. Tshwane followed with 352 cases, three deaths and 261 recoveries. 

