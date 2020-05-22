Covid-19 recoveries on the rise along with infections in Gauteng

“Out of a total of 13,442 contacts, 8,560 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” she said.

A total number of 70 people were being hospitalised.

The department said Johannesburg still had the most infections at 1,273, with 13 deaths and 1,060 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni had 551 cases, eight deaths and 395 recoveries. Tshwane followed with 352 cases, three deaths and 261 recoveries.