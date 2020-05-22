Committee of inquiry appointed to find lasting solutions for NSFAS

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a ministerial committee of inquiry to conduct an independent investigation into the business processes, systems and capacity of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

He wants the committee to make recommendations about the short-term and long-term changes necessary for an effective financial aid system at NSFAS.

In a notice published in the Government Gazette on Thursday but dated May 8, Nzimande set out the terms of reference of the committee, whose members are still to be named.

Nzimande said the reason for the appointment of the committee was the inability of NSFAS to move to a new model of funding which it rolled out in 2017 and which led to the scheme being placed under administration.

The “student-centred” model involved the direct funding of students by NSFAS and was intended to provide an improved information technology platform for submitting and processing student applications, where students applied directly to the scheme through an online application system.

Nzimande said NSFAS underestimated the magnitude of the processes and timelines required to implement the new model effectively.