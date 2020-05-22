Comair ticket holders have until June 17 to make a claim

Comair ticket holders have until June 17 to make a creditor’s claim, and if this is not made, they have until the end of October 2021 to use the value of the ticket for another flight with the group.

Comair ticket holders who make claim will have the same rights as other creditors, the group said in a statement on Friday, and there is also the option to forfeit the value of the ticket.

“Where no election is received by the 17th of June, the value of the booking will remain valid until 31 October 2021 and can be used to make a future flight booking with Comair, subject to availability and difference in rates, fares and or taxes,” the airline said in a statement.

Comair has appointed Shaun Collyer and Richard Ferguson as joint business rescue practitioners, with the group in financial distress after the Covid-19 pandemic grounded flights.

The business rescue practitioners said recently they expect to present a plan for saving the business on June 9, and that there was a reasonable chance of the group being saved.

Comair was important to SA’s infrastructure, had good standing in the eyes of the public, and was competitively well placed, having enjoyed a 39% market share for domestic travel, the practitioners said in a statement earlier in May.

Due to this, there are “reasonable prospects for Comair to be rescued through business rescue proceedings”.