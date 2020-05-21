'We are desperate': Gauteng informal traders battling under lockdown

A non-profit organisation representing thousands of informal traders in Gauteng on Thursday called on the government to open up the economy to allow them to work and feed their families.

“We are desperate to resume trade so that we can put food on the table for our families and regain our dignity,” said the Johannesburg Informal Traders Platform (JITP).

It also expressed concern over an alleged lack of consultation by the government.

“They are deeply concerned that government has not consulted them to understand the impact of the lockdown on their livelihoods,” said spokesperson Ntakuseni Tshikosi.

Tshikosi said they had been asking the government to allow the sale of cigarettes and hot food, among other products and services.