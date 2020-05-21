'I fear being a vagrant than virus'

"As a self-employed refugee, I live from hand-to-mouth. If we don't work we won't have anything to eat," said Jeanne Butoyi, a permanent resident who has been living in SA for 22 years.

Originally from Burundi, Butoyi works as a hairdresser and lives with her husband and two children. She is surviving with help from family friends.

"Debt is piling up and even if the lockdown is lifted today, I don't know how I am going to make up all the money I now owe," said Butoyi.

She said even though evictions were now prohibited, becoming homeless was her biggest fear.