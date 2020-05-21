'I fear being a vagrant than virus'
"As a self-employed refugee, I live from hand-to-mouth. If we don't work we won't have anything to eat," said Jeanne Butoyi, a permanent resident who has been living in SA for 22 years.
Originally from Burundi, Butoyi works as a hairdresser and lives with her husband and two children. She is surviving with help from family friends.
"Debt is piling up and even if the lockdown is lifted today, I don't know how I am going to make up all the money I now owe," said Butoyi.
She said even though evictions were now prohibited, becoming homeless was her biggest fear.
"Yes, I am afraid of getting infected, but I am more afraid of becoming homeless and losing my place of work, which I also rent," she said.
Full-time student Rahma Nahimana shared Butoyi's sentiments.
She told Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE her fear of becoming homeless was greater than her fear of contracting Covid-19, mainly because the landlord from whom her family rents is solely dependent on the rent for income. "It is really difficult as a foreigner."
After receiving help this month in the form of food from a local organisation, she said she didn't know where help will come from next month.
Shani Kanjirembo from DR Congo said the pandemic has affected her emotionally, physically and mentally.
