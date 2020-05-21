Eskom’s repairs during lockdown has cut risk of load-shedding

The risk of load-shedding this winter has been significantly reduced thanks to Eskom’s aggressive short-term maintenance drive during the Covid-19 lockdown.

At an Eskom state of the system briefing on Thursday, COO Jan Oberholzer said it had taken advantage of the lower demand during the lockdown to conduct a great deal more short-term opportunistic maintenance, which addresses urgent issues in the system.

For example, that maintenance increased from 3,600MW before lockdown to as much as 9,800MW in the second week of April.

Demand, meanwhile, had dropped off by 20%, although it has almost recovered to pre-lockdown levels in the past two weeks.

“Before we had the lockdown, we forecasted 31 days of stage 1 load-shedding,” said Oberholzer.

“What has helped us in the last eight weeks doing this short-term maintenance — we ran the model again and we are now forecasting three days of load-shedding in the winter that is coming.”