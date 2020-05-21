Dr Zweli Mkhize lambasts one of his advisors for 'unprofessional and unbecoming conduct'

Mkhize went over all the allegations refuting all of them. He said Gray was lying and that although they welcomed differing views, hers brought the department of health into disrepute.

“The comment that government thumb sucks its decision not only undermines the joint work and effort that the NCCC, cabinet and government as a whole has been engaged in,” Mkhize said on Wednesday evening in a strongly worded statement.

“But it is also unprofessional and unbecoming conduct from a member of the MAC who has direct access to the Ministry and the Department. In my view it undermines and brings into disrepute the institution that Prof. Gray works for which is an entity of the Department of Health, the MRC.”

He said that Gray lied about malnutrition cases at the Chris Baragwanath hospital.

According to Mkhize, there has actually been a huge decrease in such cases at the hospitals when compared to four years ago.