Western Cape health workers given priority for Covid-19 test results

Health workers in the Western Cape will be bumped to the top of the list to get results for their Covid-19 tests. So will those with comorbidities presenting at hospitals, as the province moves to a more targeted approach in its response to the Covid-19 crisis.

This announcement, made by premier Alan Winde in a virtual conference on Wednesday afternoon, comes as the province experienced a fifth death of a frontline worker from the virus.

Winde said the province would now turn to “streamline testing and contact tracing to focus on high-risk groups like health workers and vulnerable people”, with testing and lab capacity currently “under severe strain”, which slowed results.

“Our health workers are our most useful resource, so exposed health workers' results must come back within 24 hours because it affects the work health force,” he said.

“The second priority is the people that are likely to present themselves to emergency units in hospitals - people with comorbidities. Testing them as they present at a health facility is crucial. They then become ‘persons under investigation’.”